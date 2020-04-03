Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Chewy Inc. (CHWY), ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares are 20.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.56% or -$0.92 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +70.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.53% down YTD and 18.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.70% and 25.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CHWY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 24, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CHWY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.30. The forecasts give the Chewy Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.09% or -6.24%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.48, up 28.00% from -$0.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,312,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,502,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,938,753 and 4,005,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mehta Satish, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.45 million at $29.01 per share on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 CHWY shares valued at $770125.0 on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $30.81 per share. Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares at $28.75 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $110.69 million while Argos Holdings GP LLC, (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares on Jan 06 for $110.69 million with each share fetching $28.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.81 with a market cap of $309.35M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PUMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.29 million. This represented a 82.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $541.85 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $307.63 million, significantly higher than the $251.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$86.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 141,603 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.80% with a share float percentage of 83.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $147.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.84 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.