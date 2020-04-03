Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are -26.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.11% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.87% and -32.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CCEP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.36. The forecasts give the Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.02. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.66% or -43.81%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.53 with a market cap of $53.79M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Nabriva Therapeutics plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 918,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 44,452 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 365.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.30% with a share float percentage of 93.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $8.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the investment firm holding over 4.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.13 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.