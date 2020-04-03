Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares are -74.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.69% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.81% down YTD and -74.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.95% and -63.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CLB stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CLB stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.06. The forecasts give the Core Laboratories N.V. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.88% or -13.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.70% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.32, down -8.10% from $1.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 67,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,913. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,120 and 54 in purchases and sales respectively.

Elvig Mark F, a VP,Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 600 shares worth $22759.0 at $37.93 per share on Jan 02. The President & COO had earlier bought another 3,000 CLB shares valued at $104579.0 on Feb 03. The shares were bought at $34.86 per share. Barnett Gregory Barry (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $38.00 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $76000.0 while Barnett Gregory Barry, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Aug 13 for $40000.0 with each share fetching $40.00.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.12 with a market cap of $12.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $54.9 million. This represented a 67.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $169.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.45 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $683.41 million from $702.93 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.0 million, significantly higher than the -$69.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 209,113 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 49.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.30% with a share float percentage of 72.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 29.03 million shares worth more than $14.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 31.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 6.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.47 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.