Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gold Fields Limited (GFI), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares are -22.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.49% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.22% and -23.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GFI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on June 26, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GFI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.12. The forecasts give the Gold Fields Limited stock a price target range of $8.97 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.92% or 5.54%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), on the other hand, is trading around $6.50 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 790,105 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,590 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.73M shares after the latest sales, with 85.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 238.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.55 million shares worth more than $971.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $952.14 million and represent 15.34% of shares outstanding.