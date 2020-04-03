Markets

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), Cerus Corporation (CERS)

By Richard Addington

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares are 47.06% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.20% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 33.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.33% and -31.75% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.53 with a market cap of $739.66M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Cerus Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 801,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 270,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.38M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 158.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $48.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 11.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.69 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

