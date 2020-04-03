Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Raytheon Company (RTN), Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) shares are -46.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.47% or -$5.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.91% down YTD and -47.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.64% and -41.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the RTN stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Alembic Global Advisors had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RTN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $116.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $244.73. The forecasts give the Raytheon Company stock a price target range of $270.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $132.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.68% or 11.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $2.77, up from the $2.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.62, up 6.90% from $11.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.79 and $3.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 84 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 235,278 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 227,741 and 136,421 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien Anthony F, a Vice President and CFO at the company, sold 9,539 shares worth $1.89 million at $198.48 per share on Mar 04. The VP, Controller & CAO had earlier sold another 1,254 RTN shares valued at $191726.0 on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $152.89 per share. Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought 100 shares at $191.12 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $19112.0 while Kremer Wesley D, (Vice President) sold 9,020 shares on Feb 18 for $2.02 million with each share fetching $224.12.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), on the other hand, is trading around $0.97 with a market cap of $82.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTRH’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $28.11 million. This represented a 34.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $43.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $178.97 million from $204.5 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$73.48 million, significantly lower than the -$15.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$76.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Waitr Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 25,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.97M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.40% with a share float percentage of 53.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pelham Capital Ltd. with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Pelham Capital Ltd. held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.