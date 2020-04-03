Top attractive stock of the week – Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI) is -27.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $605.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $781250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $781250.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $781250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 51.00% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing 26.61% at the moment leaves the stock -95.03% off its SMA200. CEI registered -99.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9016.

The stock witnessed a 11.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.82%, and is 38.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.08% over the week and 22.12% over the month.

and $0.40M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 176.00% and -99.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (300.10%).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Camber Energy Inc. (CEI), with 499.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.99% while institutional investors hold 0.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.35M, and float is at 4.35M with Short Float at 10.40%. Institutions hold 0.39% of the Float.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.