Top attractive stock of the week – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -54.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.64% off the consensus price target high of $5.53 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -80.95% lower than the price target low of $1.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 9.84% and -23.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 9.20% at the moment leaves the stock -46.80% off its SMA200. HBM registered -74.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1831 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2348.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.88%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 14.36% over the month.

and $1.24B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.74. Distance from 52-week low is 54.47% and -75.73% from its 52-week high.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $364.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), with 629.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 71.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.27M, and float is at 184.64M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 71.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 37.29 million shares valued at $154.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.27% of the HBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 37.04 million shares valued at $153.74 million to account for 14.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GMT Capital Corp which holds 27.18 million shares representing 10.40% and valued at over $112.78 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 9.02 million with a market value of $37.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -31.34% down over the past 12 months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -32.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.17% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.