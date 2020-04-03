Top attractive stock of the week – Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is -48.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $44.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.02% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 19.89% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is -9.29% and -30.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -37.34% off its SMA200. SKX registered -35.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.80.

The stock witnessed a -31.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.35%, and is -15.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $5.22B in sales. and $5.22B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.48% and -49.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.59% while institutional investors hold 94.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.93M, and float is at 131.23M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 92.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.02 million shares valued at $672.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the SKX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.63 million shares valued at $424.41 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.67 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $392.28 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 7.17% of the shares totaling 9.63 million with a market value of $323.63 million.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEINBERG DAVID, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that WEINBERG DAVID sold 32,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $33.23 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439154.0 shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that GREENBERG MICHAEL (President) sold a total of 40,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $33.23 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 556580.0 shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, GREENBERG ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,420 shares at an average price of $33.23 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 650,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -30.34% down over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is -11.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.49% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.