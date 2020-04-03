Top attractive stock of the week – WestRock Company (WRK)

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -37.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $44.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.59% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.78% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.79, the stock is 0.81% and -21.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -27.19% off its SMA200. WRK registered -32.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.34.

The stock witnessed a -20.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.34%, and is -5.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 51100 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $18.39B in sales. and $18.39B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.03 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -39.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WestRock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $4.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year.

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

859 institutions hold shares in WestRock Company (WRK), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 85.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.09M, and float is at 254.51M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 84.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.54 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.43% of the WRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.17 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 12.21 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $523.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 12.1 million with a market value of $519.06 million.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nevels James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nevels James E bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $22.42 per share for a total of $2242.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Dickson Ward H. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $34.44 per share for $20147.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 157995.0 shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Nevels James E (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $40.75 for $4075.0. The insider now directly holds 500 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -36.10% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -18.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.9% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.