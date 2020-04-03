Unsafe At Current Price? – Bilibili Inc. (BILI), Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are 31.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.50% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.99% and -11.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the BILI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 10, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BILI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $198.88. The forecasts give the Bilibili Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.0% or -3.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.10% in the current quarter to -$1.09, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.34, up 53.50% from -$3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.53 and -$0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.49 for the next year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), on the other hand, is trading around $11.26 with a market cap of $938.41M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Avis Budget Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 535,802 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 68.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 73.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.19 million shares worth more than $521.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 21.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.11 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.