Unsafe At Current Price? – Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares are -5.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.15% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.52% down YTD and -5.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.65% and -16.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, SunTrust recommended the EXEL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EXEL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.54. The forecasts give the Exelixis Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.43% or 12.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, down -8.70% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,067,196 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,249,657. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 674,956 and 781,341 in purchases and sales respectively.

Haley Patrick J., a EVP, Commercial at the company, sold 4,318 shares worth $66368.0 at $15.37 per share on Mar 20. The Director had earlier sold another 1,500 EXEL shares valued at $27090.0 on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $18.06 per share. Schwab Gisela (Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO) sold 100,000 shares at $19.40 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $1.94 million while FELDBAUM CARL B, (Director) sold 38,000 shares on Mar 03 for $716013.0 with each share fetching $18.84.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), on the other hand, is trading around $185.49 with a market cap of $25.70B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $186.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LULU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $395.0 million. This represented a 71.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.28 billion from $2.86 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $669.32 million, significantly lower than the $742.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $386.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Lululemon Athletica Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 868,606 shares. Insider sales totaled 875,566 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.45M shares after the latest sales, with 36.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 111.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lululemon Athletica Inc. having a total of 1,031 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.5 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.47 billion and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.