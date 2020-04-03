Unsafe At Current Price? – Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) shares are -63.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.13% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.45% and -40.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 29, 2017, Stifel recommended the ROYT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 13, 2017. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.5% or 90.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), on the other hand, is trading around $77.45 with a market cap of $11.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $108.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 535,647 shares. Insider sales totaled 488,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 473k shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.00% with a share float percentage of 132.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated having a total of 1,017 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.39 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 billion and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.