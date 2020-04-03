Finance

Unsafe At Current Price? – Sea Limited (SE), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

By Andrew Francis

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares are 10.84% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.27% or $1.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 11.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.54% and -15.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, CLSA recommended the SE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CLSA had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.48. The forecasts give the Sea Limited stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.1% or 18.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -76.70% in the current quarter to -$0.32, up from the -$0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.4, up 37.90% from -$2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.88 for the next year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), on the other hand, is trading around $21.21 with a market cap of $6.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at American Homes 4 Rent over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,897,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,830 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 45.55M shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 254.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Homes 4 Rent having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.62 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.76 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

