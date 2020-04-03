Unsafe At Current Price? – Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares are -84.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.30% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.39% and -81.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the TRGP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TRGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.41. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 76.94.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -785.70% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 16.50% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 230,509. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,377 and 204,962 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Robert B, a Director at the company, bought 41,420 shares worth $1.63 million at $39.33 per share on May 10. The Director had earlier sold another 160,000 TRGP shares valued at $1.12 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $7.00 per share.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), on the other hand, is trading around $60.78 with a market cap of $47.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Activision Blizzard Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 292,143 shares. Insider sales totaled 208,929 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.63M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.60% with a share float percentage of 758.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Activision Blizzard Inc. having a total of 1,371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 68.16 million shares worth more than $4.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 58.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.49 billion and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.