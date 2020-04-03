Unsafe At Current Price? – Zscaler Inc. (ZS), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are 31.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.31% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +74.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.00% down YTD and 29.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.04% and 14.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Dougherty & Company recommended the ZS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ZS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.37. The forecasts give the Zscaler Inc. stock a price target range of $89.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.26% or -65.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, up 37.00% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 152 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,121,381 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,333,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 260,585 and 253,895 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Andrew William Fraser, a Director at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $390000.0 at $65.00 per share on Mar 25. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 ZS shares valued at $125318.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $62.66 per share. Sinha Amit (President of R&D and CTO) sold 10,000 shares at $62.41 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $624072.0 while Schlossman Robert, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,264 shares on Mar 18 for $55616.0 with each share fetching $44.00.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), on the other hand, is trading around $19.88 with a market cap of $6.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $216.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STNE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.91 million. This represented a 72.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $169.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.3 billion from $4.23 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $714.41 million while total current assets were at $4.01 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$581.15 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 151.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.84 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $623.81 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.