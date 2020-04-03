Valley National Bancorp (VLY) And Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Saying Scary Stuff?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) shares are -40.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.52% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.90% down YTD and -39.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.46% and -27.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Stephens recommended the VLY stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the VLY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.89. The forecasts give the Valley National Bancorp stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.29% or 2.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 3.40% from $0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,672,051 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 289,294. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 321,376 and 253,353 in purchases and sales respectively.

Steans Jennifer W, a Director at the company, bought 270,000 shares worth $2.04 million at $7.55 per share on Mar 13. The Senior EVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 7,000 VLY shares valued at $48860.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $6.98 per share. Steans Jennifer W (Director) bought 55,000 shares at $7.50 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $412500.0 while Robbins Ira, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 12 for $17100.0 with each share fetching $6.84.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.59 with a market cap of $1.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WRI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 32.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.59 million. This represented a 96.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $119.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $270.05 million, significantly lower than the $285.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $86.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Weingarten Realty Investors over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 281,841 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,412 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.15M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 120.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weingarten Realty Investors having a total of 423 institutions that hold shares in the company.