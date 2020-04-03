Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is -42.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.15% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.65% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is -12.75% and -33.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -40.44% off its SMA200. VVV registered -33.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.68.

The stock witnessed a -36.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.55%, and is -10.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $2.44B in sales. and $2.44B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.45 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.64% and -48.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.10%).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valvoline Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $598.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Valvoline Inc. (VVV), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.73M, and float is at 187.72M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.14 million shares valued at $388.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the VVV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.2 million shares valued at $368.15 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 11.66 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $249.71 million, while Capital International Investors holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 10.03 million with a market value of $214.69 million.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Valvoline Inc. (VVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockwood Frances E., the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lockwood Frances E. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $57500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34679.0 shares.

Valvoline Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Moughler Craig A. (SVP and CSCO) sold a total of 656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $23.19 per share for $15213.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24114.0 shares of the VVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Puckett Anthony R. (SVP, President, Quick Lubes) disposed off 656 shares at an average price of $23.19 for $15213.0. The insider now directly holds 2,083 shares of Valvoline Inc. (VVV).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is -67.75% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.41% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.