Volatility Returns To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are -24.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.01% or $13.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.51% and -16.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the AVGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AVGO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $237.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $293.93. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $5.12, up from the $4.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $21.32, up 8.20% from $20.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.11 and $6.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $23.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 144 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,027,816 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 989,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 611,075 and 599,637 in purchases and sales respectively.

TAN HOCK E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 73,646 shares worth $14.6 million at $198.18 per share on Mar 16. The Principal Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 AVGO shares valued at $1.18 million on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $235.50 per share. TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold 75,000 shares at $252.82 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $18.96 million while TAN HOCK E, (President and CEO) sold 62,500 shares on Feb 24 for $18.3 million with each share fetching $292.86.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), on the other hand, is trading around $1918.83 with a market cap of $983.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2412.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $28.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 335 times at Amazon.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 50,203 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,103,381 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 297 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -259.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 75.46M shares after the latest sales, with -2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.60% with a share float percentage of 422.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 3,949 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.06 million shares worth more than $59.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.35 billion and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.