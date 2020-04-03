Volatility Returns To Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -28.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.83% or $2.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.14% and -11.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, TD Securities recommended the KL stock is a Buy, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 19, 2020. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.52. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.2% or 14.81%.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), on the other hand, is trading around $16.95 with a market cap of $134.58M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Lakeland Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 7,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 537.34k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.70% with a share float percentage of 7.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lakeland Industries Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $11.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 12.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 604651.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.53 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.