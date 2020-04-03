Volatility Returns To Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are -4.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.06% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.97% and -0.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Bernstein had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 20, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PDD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $285.52. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 87.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 53.80% in the current quarter to -$1.82, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.44, up 50.70% from -$3.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.09 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.79 for the next year.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), on the other hand, is trading around $50.38 with a market cap of $73.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Mondelez International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 438,580 shares. Insider sales totaled 307,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with -56.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.60% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mondelez International Inc. having a total of 2,051 institutions that hold shares in the company.