Volatility Returns To Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares are -47.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.78% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.92% down YTD and -48.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.68% and -26.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CIBC recommended the TRQ stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 01, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRQ stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock a price target range of $1.72 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.49. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.33% or 20.41%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -21.80% from $0.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), on the other hand, is trading around $95.96 with a market cap of $12.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $106.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 48.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 million. This represented a 99.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $335.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $707.69 million, significantly higher than the $677.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $296.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Extra Space Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 157,646 shares. Insider sales totaled 406,003 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.38M shares after the latest sales, with -5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 126.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extra Space Storage Inc. having a total of 746 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.02 million shares worth more than $2.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.