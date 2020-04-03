Volatility Returns To Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are -52.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.68% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.11% and -38.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the URBN stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 04, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the URBN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.50. The forecasts give the Urban Outfitters Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.9% or 12.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.60% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 3.50% from $1.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 143,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 82,801. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 113,331 and 35,351 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hayne Azeez, a General Counsel and Secretary at the company, sold 10,300 shares worth $346389.0 at $33.63 per share on Apr 08. The Director had earlier sold another 18,006 URBN shares valued at $598339.0 on Apr 10. The shares were sold at $33.23 per share. Donnelly Trish (CEO, Urban Outfitters Group) sold 9,144 shares at $34.00 per share on Apr 05 for a total of $310896.0 while LAWSON JOEL S III, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Apr 04 for $323400.0 with each share fetching $32.34.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.01 with a market cap of $2.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 45,310 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 109.59M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 123.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shell Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 21.28 million shares worth more than $430.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.63 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.