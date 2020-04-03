Volatility Returns To Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares are -39.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.19% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.05% down YTD and -45.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.12% and -28.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Vislink Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.5% or 98.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,450.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $8.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,018 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.93 with a market cap of $26.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ERIC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.92 billion. This represented a 72.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.24 billion from $30.12 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $715.1 million while total current assets were at $16.28 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.79 billion, significantly higher than the $1.08 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.00% with a share float percentage of 3.24B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company.