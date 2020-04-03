Volatility Returns To Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) shares are -60.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.35% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.61% and -44.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the XHR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.78. The forecasts give the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.89% or 4.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.20% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.18, down -18.60% from $0.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 894,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,663. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 894,839 and 4,663 in purchases and sales respectively.

BASS KEITH E, a Director at the company, bought 3,500 shares worth $48370.0 at $13.82 per share on Mar 09. The insider had earlier bought another 2,000 XHR shares valued at $26380.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $13.19 per share. BASS KEITH E (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $14.65 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $51275.0 while VERBAAS MARCEL, bought 1,250 shares on Mar 06 for $18238.0 with each share fetching $14.59.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is trading around $16.19 with a market cap of $10.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 229,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 103,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.57M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 593.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 36.96 million shares worth more than $840.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harris Associates L.P. held 20.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.05 million and represent 10.90% of shares outstanding.