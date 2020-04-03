Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) And McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Saying Scary Stuff?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) shares are -25.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.17% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.97% and -20.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the VMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Berenberg had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $107.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $140.79. The forecasts give the Vulcan Materials Company stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $83.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.77% or -28.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.12, up 1.60% from $4.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.27 and $1.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 78,350 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,247. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,930 and 10,447 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pigg Randy L., a Vice President and Controller at the company, sold 643 shares worth $90432.0 at $140.64 per share on Nov 19. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 VMC shares valued at $465000.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $93.00 per share. Bass Stanley G (Chief Growth Officer) sold 2,184 shares at $149.93 per share on Sep 24 for a total of $327438.0 while Bass Stanley G, (Chief Growth Officer) sold 2,406 shares on Sep 11 for $341508.0 with each share fetching $141.94.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.71 with a market cap of $308.71M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MUX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -54.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.75 million. This represented a 23.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $631.22 million from $607.21 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.89 million while total current assets were at $91.98 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$39.53 million, significantly lower than the $487000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$69.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at McEwen Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 80.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 319.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.85 million shares worth more than $22.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.91 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.