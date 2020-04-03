Well positioned to deliver growth? – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares are -4.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.36% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.01% and 11.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the COG stock is a Positive, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the COG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.16. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, down -23.40% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 872,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 542,128. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,777 and 528,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

DINGES DAN O, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 3,245 shares worth $53951.0 at $16.63 per share on Aug 19. The Sr. Vice President, Marketing had earlier sold another 200,000 COG shares valued at $3.66 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $18.32 per share. DINGES DAN O (Chairman, President & CEO) bought 16,755 shares at $16.28 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $272771.0 while BEST RHYS J, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 16 for $40968.0 with each share fetching $16.39.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), on the other hand, is trading around $3.00 with a market cap of $341.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Redwood Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 99,751 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 5.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 112.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwood Trust Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.79 million shares worth more than $327.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.11 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.