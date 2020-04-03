Well positioned to deliver growth? – Element Solutions Inc (ESI), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) shares are -31.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.74% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.72% and -26.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, Barclays recommended the ESI stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 18, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $8.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.14. The forecasts give the Element Solutions Inc stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.23% or 19.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.88, down -4.00% from $0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,032,536 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,054,388. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,757,507 and 12,861,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dorman Carey J., a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 500 shares worth $3490.0 at $6.98 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 500 ESI shares valued at $3265.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.53 per share. Dorman Carey J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought 1,500 shares at $6.59 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $9885.0 while ASHKEN IAN G H, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 09 for $446000.0 with each share fetching $8.92.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is trading around $1.72 with a market cap of $428.83M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.30% with a share float percentage of 221.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $97.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 7.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.41 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.