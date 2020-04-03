Well positioned to deliver growth? – Farfetch Limited (FTCH), Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares are -33.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.34% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.79% and -40.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 29, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FTCH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 30, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FTCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.76. The forecasts give the Farfetch Limited stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.91% or -36.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -36.00% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.17, up 48.00% from -$1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.96 for the next year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $31.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Biocept Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 42.4k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 108.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75207.0 shares worth more than $86488.0. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 70353.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80905.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.