Well positioned to deliver growth? – Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), Qudian Inc. (QD)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) shares are -4.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.03% or $2.34 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.33% and -12.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the XEL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $60.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.69. The forecasts give the Xcel Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $77.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.53% or -14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.60% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, up 3.80% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 329,479 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,243. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 296,958 and 333,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Larson Kent T, a EVP, Group Pres, Operations at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $1.39 million at $69.30 per share on Mar 05. The SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext. had earlier bought another 7,150 XEL shares valued at $486129.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $67.99 per share. Eves David L (EVP and Group President Utilit) sold 10,000 shares at $69.73 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $697304.0 while Frenzel Robert, (EVP, CFO) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 04 for $270546.0 with each share fetching $67.64.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.72 with a market cap of $457.50M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.80% with a share float percentage of 125.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares worth more than $42.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 20.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 7.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.57 million and represent 18.00% of shares outstanding.