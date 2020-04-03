What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Arconic Inc. (ARNC), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares are -10.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.26% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Argus recommended the ARNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.47.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.11, down -4.60% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 29,849 shares worth $919902.0 at $30.82 per share on Nov 25. The EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary had earlier sold another 32,733 ARNC shares valued at $1.0 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $30.57 per share. Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) sold 10,188 shares at $30.67 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $312494.0 while ALBAUGH JAMES F, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Nov 12 for $147523.0 with each share fetching $29.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.05 with a market cap of $44.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.84 billion. This represented a 36.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.57 billion from $26.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.84 billion, significantly higher than the $310.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 275 times at Boston Scientific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 128 times and accounting for 1,174,384 shares. Insider sales totaled 770,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 147 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.42M shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 127.51 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 109.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.