What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) shares are -12.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.70% or $1.32 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.96% and -10.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the ED stock is a Sell, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the ED stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.67. The forecasts give the Consolidated Edison Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.07% or -23.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.4, up 4.30% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 130 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 167,679 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 140,192. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 145,849 and 139,759 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sanchez Robert, a President & CEO, O&R at the company, bought 25 shares worth $2311.0 at $93.14 per share on Feb 29. The SVP & CFO had earlier bought another 25 ED shares valued at $2315.0 on Feb 29. The shares were bought at $93.14 per share. Nadkarni Gurudatta D (VP, Strategic Planning) bought 22 shares at $93.14 per share on Feb 29 for a total of $2079.0 while Muccilo Robert, (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought 21 shares on Feb 29 for $2000.0 with each share fetching $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.19 with a market cap of $1.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Tenet Healthcare Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 396,676 shares. Insider sales totaled 163,502 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.68M shares after the latest sales, with 49.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 102.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company.