What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Coty Inc. (COTY), SM Energy Company (SM)

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares are -60.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.23% and -51.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the COTY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the COTY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.08. The forecasts give the Coty Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.4% or -11.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.48, down -14.50% from $0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,289,211 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,367,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,427,862 and 152,330 in purchases and sales respectively.

Laubies Pierre, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 3,260,329 shares worth $37.47 million at $11.49 per share on Feb 27. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 3,260,329 COTY shares valued at $37.47 million on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $11.49 per share. Pieraccioni Giovanni (President, EMEA) bought 7,600 shares at $11.62 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $88312.0 while Pieraccioni Giovanni, (President, EMEA) bought 7,603 shares on Feb 12 for $89867.0 with each share fetching $11.82.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.19 with a market cap of $154.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at SM Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 130,955 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.38M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SM Energy Company having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares worth more than $190.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.03 million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.