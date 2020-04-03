What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – First Solar Inc. (FSLR), Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are -36.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.59% or $1.87 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.14% and -22.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Raymond James recommended the FSLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 31, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the FSLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.38. The forecasts give the First Solar Inc. stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.54% or 4.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.70% in the current quarter to $0.29, up from the -$0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.24, down -9.30% from $1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 352,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 480,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,911 and 191,526 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANTOUN GEORGES, a Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 8,476 shares worth $382432.0 at $45.12 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 7,079 FSLR shares valued at $252162.0 on Mar 27. The shares were sold at $35.62 per share. Widmar Mark R (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,358 shares at $51.21 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $1.2 million while ANTOUN GEORGES, (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,476 shares on Jan 31 for $420854.0 with each share fetching $49.65.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), on the other hand, is trading around $128.65 with a market cap of $19.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $173.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Synopsys Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 532,235 shares. Insider sales totaled 545,437 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 149.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synopsys Inc. having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.38 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.