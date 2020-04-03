What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Fortive Corporation (FTV), Unit Corporation (UNT)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) shares are -26.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.87% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +50.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.53% down YTD and -27.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.38% and -22.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Raymond James recommended the FTV stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 09, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the FTV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $56.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.73. The forecasts give the Fortive Corporation stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.33% or -1.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.20% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.53, up 2.80% from $3.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.96. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 71 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 575,834 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 555,097. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 367,897 and 239,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mulhall Christopher M., a VP – Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 142 shares worth $10076.0 at $70.96 per share on Feb 26. The VP – Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 89 FTV shares valued at $6315.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $70.96 per share. Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) sold 1,813 shares at $72.88 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $132131.0 while Mulhall Christopher M., (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold 116 shares on Feb 25 for $8454.0 with each share fetching $72.88.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.24 with a market cap of $15.88M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Unit Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,811 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.40% with a share float percentage of 53.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unit Corporation having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $4.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 million and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.