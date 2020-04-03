What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Okta Inc. (OKTA), Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are 0.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.99% or -$3.58 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.93% and -11.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the OKTA stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $115.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.94. The forecasts give the Okta Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.4% or 3.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 80.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, up 31.70% from -$0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 138,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 758,358. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 116,292 and 181,158 in purchases and sales respectively.

Runyan Jonathan T, a General Counsel and Secretary at the company, sold 4,826 shares worth $579120.0 at $120.00 per share on Mar 20. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 OKTA shares valued at $2.35 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $117.59 per share. HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A (Director) sold 37,878 shares at $111.48 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $4.22 million while Kerrest Jacques Frederic, sold 5,612 shares on Mar 16 for $548126.0 with each share fetching $97.67.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.76 with a market cap of $4.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 172,409 shares. Insider sales totaled 316,988 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.42k shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 211.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Trust of America Inc. having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company.