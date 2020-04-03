What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are -31.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.03% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.86% and 2.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QRTEA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 20, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.94% or -189.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, down -5.10% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, a President, CEO at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $2.72 million at $5.44 per share on Mar 05. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 QRTEA shares valued at $272975.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.46 per share.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.29 with a market cap of $41.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 16.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company.