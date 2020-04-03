What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares are -33.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.95% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.59% down YTD and -39.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.63% and -26.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the TCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 39 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 39 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $220.52. The forecasts give the Trip.com Group Limited stock a price target range of $276.55 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $134.96. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.91% or 83.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 136.60% in the current quarter to -$3.58, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.09, down -20.80% from $10.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.3 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.76 for the next year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.48 with a market cap of $474.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.17 and spell out a less modest performance – a -44.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OMI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $22.33 million. This represented a 98.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.64 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.64 billion from $3.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $166.09 million, significantly higher than the $115.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $113.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Owens & Minor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 68,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,101 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.25M shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 60.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owens & Minor Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company.