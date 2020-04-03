What should you know before buying stock in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.03 and a high of $69.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15%.

Currently trading at $56.86, the stock is -3.98% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. CMS registered 3.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.11.

The stock witnessed a -16.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8128 employees, a market worth around $16.11B and $6.85B in sales. and $6.85B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.89 and Fwd P/E is 19.86. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.53% and -17.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

854 institutions hold shares in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 95.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 283.30M, and float is at 282.51M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 94.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.44 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.82% of the CMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.85 million shares valued at $1.62 billion to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 19.75 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 15.59 million with a market value of $979.67 million.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL JOHN G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RUSSELL JOHN G sold 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $55.73 per share for a total of $312097.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178911.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that RUSSELL JOHN G (Director) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $62.75 per share for $351414.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 184511.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, RUSSELL JOHN G (Director) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $68.57 for $383965.0. The insider now directly holds 190,111 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -0.79% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 0.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.85% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.