What should you know before buying stock in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is -62.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $30.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is -0.70% and -39.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 5.61% at the moment leaves the stock -73.85% off its SMA200. BTU registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7589 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.5073.

The stock witnessed a -33.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.07%, and is 19.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.08% over the week and 23.58% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $332.73M and $4.62B in sales. and $4.62B in sales Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.06% and -88.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.87 with sales reaching $856.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.50% in year-over-year returns.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), with 15.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.46% while institutional investors hold 3.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.15M, and float is at 95.94M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 3.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Management Corporation with over 28.92 million shares valued at $263.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.78% of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.69 million shares valued at $61.0 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 6.17 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $56.25 million, while Contrarian Capital Management, LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $50.49 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meintjes Charles F, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Meintjes Charles F sold 662 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $8.22 per share for a total of $5442.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177520.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Dorch A. Verona (EVP,CLO,Govt Affairs&Corp Sec) sold a total of 2,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $8.22 per share for $19333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 113600.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Richard Paul V. (SVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 152 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $1249.0. The insider now directly holds 28,466 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).