What should you know before buying stock in The Clorox Company (CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 17.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.12 and a high of $214.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $174.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.04%.

Currently trading at $179.70, the stock is 2.67% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. CLX registered 14.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.97.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.75%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $22.47B and $6.13B in sales. and $6.13B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.25 and Fwd P/E is 26.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.69% and -16.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

1,330 institutions hold shares in The Clorox Company (CLX), with 161.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 82.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.04M, and float is at 124.54M with Short Float at 7.42%. Institutions hold 82.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.84 million shares valued at $2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.66% of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.69 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.45 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $775.29 million.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARNER DENISE, the company’s SVP – Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that GARNER DENISE sold 870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $170.00 per share for a total of $147900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2178.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Costello Michael R. (SVP – General Manager) sold a total of 19,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $169.43 per share for $3.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31129.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Dorer Benno O (Chair & CEO) disposed off 252,794 shares at an average price of $169.01 for $42.72 million. The insider now directly holds 104,894 shares of The Clorox Company (CLX).

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 19.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.