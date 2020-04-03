Which institution holds the most shares in CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is -40.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.7% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 26.66% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.67, the stock is -11.79% and -31.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -32.26% off its SMA200. CBRE registered -28.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.02.

The stock witnessed a -38.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.35%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $12.73B and $23.89B in sales. and $23.89B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.72% and -43.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $5.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

922 institutions hold shares in CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), with 3.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 97.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 347.18M, and float is at 332.22M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 97.09% of the Float.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONCANNON WILLIAM F, the company’s CEO, GWS. SEC filings show that CONCANNON WILLIAM F sold 8,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $55.03 per share for a total of $455019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269487.0 shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that CONCANNON WILLIAM F (CEO, GWS) sold a total of 1,047 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $55.01 per share for $57592.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 277755.0 shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LAFITTE MICHAEL J (CEO, Advisory Services) disposed off 26,759 shares at an average price of $56.02 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 335,364 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -40.76% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -31.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.