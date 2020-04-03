Which institution holds the most shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -48.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.23% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.23% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is 13.95% and 3.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.68 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -69.21% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -89.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8609.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.83%, and is 19.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.91% over the week and 23.60% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $8.79M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.00% and -90.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 10.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 5.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 5.22% of the Float.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.