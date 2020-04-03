Which institution holds the most shares in GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -45.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.82% lower than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is -14.70% and -33.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -44.73% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -64.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2524 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9866.

The stock witnessed a -41.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.59%, and is -12.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 12.32% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 926 employees, a market worth around $399.12M and $1.19B in sales. and $1.19B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -69.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $148.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.80% in year-over-year returns.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in GoPro Inc. (GPRO), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 67.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.84M, and float is at 125.93M with Short Float at 22.38%. Institutions hold 66.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prentice Capital Management, LP with over 12.67 million shares valued at $54.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the GPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.02 million shares valued at $47.83 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.61 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $37.36 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $20.97 million.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone bought 10,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $3.75 per share for a total of $40106.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24950.0 shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lanzone James (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $3.83 per share for $95750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50514.0 shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Lurie Alexander J (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.81 for $95175.0. The insider now directly holds 92,592 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading -28.71% down over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is -30.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.96% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.