Which institution holds the most shares in Legg Mason Inc. (LM)

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) is 36.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.78 and a high of $50.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.98% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.95, the stock is 1.77% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 24.19% off its SMA200. LM registered 70.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.25.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.29%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) has around 3246 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $2.90B in sales. and $2.90B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.21% and -3.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legg Mason Inc. (LM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legg Mason Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $725.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Legg Mason Inc. (LM), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.73M, and float is at 84.96M with Short Float at 7.80%. Institutions hold 87.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $297.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the LM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.82 million shares valued at $280.87 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $167.93 million, while Trian Fund Management, LP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $139.39 million.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Legg Mason Inc. (LM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN JOSEPH A, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN JOSEPH A sold 22,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $48.74 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551872.0 shares.

Legg Mason Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Johnson Terence (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 178,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $48.79 per share for $8.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 152818.0 shares of the LM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, LEGG MASON, INC. (Parent of Subadvisers) acquired 1,681,503 shares at an average price of $10.11 for $17.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,887,845 shares of Legg Mason Inc. (LM).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading -59.15% down over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is -47.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.