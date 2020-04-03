Which Institutions Own Shares In Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -46.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $102.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $43.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.03% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -33.24% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.97, the stock is -0.53% and -27.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -46.01% off its SMA200. BUD registered -47.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.86.

The stock witnessed a -23.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.31%, and is -5.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 175000 employees, a market worth around $79.89B and $52.33B in sales. and $52.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.96% and -57.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $10.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), with 670.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.22% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 440.88M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 13.1 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.65% of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.03 million shares valued at $576.56 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 5.33 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $437.3 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $244.4 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -52.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.01% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.