Which Institutions Own Shares In Comerica Incorporated (CMA)?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is -61.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.28 and a high of $80.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.11% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.79, the stock is -17.77% and -44.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -56.09% off its SMA200. CMA registered -63.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.67.

The stock witnessed a -44.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.27%, and is -18.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has around 7467 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $2.81B in sales. and $2.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.54 and Fwd P/E is 4.83. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.46% and -65.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $764.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Top Institutional Holders

792 institutions hold shares in Comerica Incorporated (CMA), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.13M, and float is at 138.73M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 86.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.76 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.65% of the CMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.49 million shares valued at $824.32 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.69 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $551.91 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $537.1 million.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Comerica Incorporated (CMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkhart Megan D, the company’s EVP – Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Burkhart Megan D sold 4,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $51.27 per share for a total of $209403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26454.0 shares.

Comerica Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that WEBER JAMES HARRY (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $63.54 per share for $413027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13404.0 shares of the CMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, OBERMEYER PAUL R (Executive Vice President) disposed off 6,920 shares at an average price of $71.88 for $497419.0. The insider now directly holds 10,412 shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -28.68% down over the past 12 months. KeyCorp (KEY) is -42.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.