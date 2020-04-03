Which Institutions Own Shares In Unum Group (UNM)?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is -55.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.55% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.96, the stock is -12.84% and -42.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -53.39% off its SMA200. UNM registered -62.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.75.

The stock witnessed a -43.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.28%, and is -18.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.63% over the week and 12.91% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $12.02B in sales. and $12.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.47 and Fwd P/E is 2.13. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.28% and -65.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $3.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

702 institutions hold shares in Unum Group (UNM), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 101.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.83M, and float is at 201.67M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 100.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.32 million shares valued at $738.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.47% of the UNM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.54 million shares valued at $540.73 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.32 million shares representing 9.02% and valued at over $534.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 10.13 million with a market value of $295.48 million.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LARSON GLORIA C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARSON GLORIA C sold 1,602 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $33.55 per share for a total of $53742.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82645.0 shares.

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -49.10% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -21.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.85% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.