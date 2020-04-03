Which Institutions Own Shares In Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -78.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $4.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.98% off the consensus price target high of $18.09 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -48.28% lower than the price target low of $2.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -0.06% and -64.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 13.53% at the moment leaves the stock -76.78% off its SMA200. VET registered -86.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.3706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.3944.

The stock witnessed a -66.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.70%, and is 18.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.80% over the week and 24.12% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $538.78M. Fwd P/E is 5.64. Distance from 52-week low is 129.33% and -87.48% from its 52-week high.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $225.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 44.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.62M, and float is at 152.62M with Short Float at 8.16%. Institutions hold 44.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 7.91 million shares valued at $129.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the VET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 6.02 million shares valued at $98.51 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.97 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $64.9 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $46.33 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -79.10% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -49.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.6% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.