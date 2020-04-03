Who are the Institutional Holders in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)?

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is -54.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.48 and a high of $58.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.41% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.94, the stock is -0.22% and -33.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -50.28% off its SMA200. HFC registered -53.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.76.

The stock witnessed a -30.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.36%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.91% over the week and 14.56% over the month.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has around 4074 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $17.49B in sales. and $17.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.13% and -61.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Top Institutional Holders

781 institutions hold shares in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 89.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.34M, and float is at 160.60M with Short Float at 5.18%. Institutions hold 88.49% of the Float.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Voliva Richard Lawrence III, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Voliva Richard Lawrence III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $199500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86415.0 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Voliva Richard Lawrence III (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $21.54 per share for $215400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76415.0 shares of the HFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) disposed off 9,707 shares at an average price of $51.50 for $499911.0. The insider now directly holds 106,081 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -50.75% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -58.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.54% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.